‘Chicken’ George relishing Agosto test

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Luanda

ZESCO United coach George Lwandamina says his players are motivated ahead of tomorrow’s game against Premiero Agosto as they eye to start their CAF Champions League Group A opener at November 11 Stadium by keeping a clean sheet.

Lwandamina said in an interview after a morning training session at November 11 Stadium annex pitch that Zesco have prepared well for the encounter and will not leave anything to chance against Agosto.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/