‘Chicken’ George for Prison

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, MATHEWS KABAMBA

Lusaka, Kitwe

ALTHOUGH he had expressed a desire to rest after being relieved of his duties as Zesco United coach, a man of George Lwandamina’s credentials was always going to find a number of suitors lurking the moment he left the Ndola side.

And as expected, less than two months after he left Zesco, Lwandamina is onto another challenge after being appointed as technical director by Super Division side Prison Leopards.

Lwandamina, who could not go into discussing the terms of his contract at the Kabwe-based outfit, told Sports Mail that he is happy to be back in football though in a different capacity.

“Yes, I have been engaged by Prison Leopards in Kabwe as technical director,” he said.

Lwandamina, who was also courted by Super Division champions Nkana a few weeks ago, has thanked Leopards for according him an opportunity to be