Chibwe braves up

ROBINSON KUNDA, MULWANDA LUPIYA

Lusaka, Ndola

HAVING worked his way into the CHAN team, it seems it has to take more than a small knock to keep goalkeeper Allan Chibwe out of the Zambia team.

There was concern when Chibwe sustained a cut on his face against Guinea although he was strong enough to see out the game. This was in the 23rd minute, when he committed himself to dealing with a cross from Karifala Keita but his clearance was not convincing with Zambia only surviving thanks to the alertness of Clement Mwape, who cleared the ball to safety as Chibwe sustained a cut.

But the Green Eagles goalie has declared himself ready for tomorrow’s African Nations Championship Group D game against Namibia, which he says is a must-win for Zambia.

"A small knock cannot take me away from the games because I have to continue fighting for the nation and