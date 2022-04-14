Chibuluma road, Independence Avenue need urgent rehab

MELODY MUPETA, Kitwe

KITWE City Council has submitted to the Parliamentary Committee on Local Governance, Housing and Chiefs’ Affairs that Chibuluma road and Independence Avenue should be worked on urgently as they are in a bad shape.

This follows the tour of some township roads by the committee to check on the state of the infrastructure. Kitwe Mayor Mpasa Mwaya said the local authority has for some time been requesting to have Chibuluma road and Independence Avenue rehabilitated because they are key to the city's growth. Ms Mwaya said Chibuluma road connects Kitwe to Kalulushi while Independence is a key route in the central business district. He said the two roads were initially supposed to be rehabilitated under the Copperbelt 400 township road project before they were incorporated in the Zambia township programme. She said the council is hopeful that the submission will be considered to improve the state of the two routes. Ms Mwaya said Kitwe needs a good road network as it is a transit town, which connects four other districts on the Copperbelt. And speaking after touring the roads, parliamentary committee chairperson Mweene Luhamba said