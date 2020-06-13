Chibombo youths put COVID-19 on film

NDANGWA MWITTAH

Livingstone

AS A way of responding to the need for public a w a r e n e s s a n d sensitisation on the COVID-19 global pandemic, some Chibombo-based youths have produced a movie titled Udongo, whose message hinges on the virus and its dangers.

The movie, which was written by Isaac Zulu and produced and directed by the enterprising Kenneth Pelete, who despite being relatively new in the film industry has a series running on QTV, was shot on site and location in Chibombo.

Weekend Mail caught up with the budding artiste, who is also a teacher by profession, and he shared the motivation behind the feature film.

“Tired of self-isolating, I felt so unproductive and crying for my photography business, I told myself I could do something for the country,” he says. CLICK TO READ MORE