SILUMESI MALUMO, Kabwe

POLICE in Chibombo have charged a 38-year-old teacher of Anchored Orphanage Community School with indecent assault for allegedly sexually abusing 16 pupils.The pupils, aged between 5 and 16, have accused their teacher, Brian Bwalya, of sodomising them on different occasions.

Central Province commissioner of police Joe Njase confirmed the charging of Bwalya in an interview yesterday.