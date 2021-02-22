Chibombo MFEZ talks 6,000 jobs

KELLY NJOMBO, Lusaka

JIANGXI Multi Facility Economic Zone (MFEZ) targets to generate an output of US$320 million and create 6,000 jobs in the next four years.

Jiangxi, which is part of Jiangxi United Industrial Investment Limited’s US$600 million investment, is establishing an industrial cooperation park, urban commercial and residential areas, scientific and technical innovation zone, ecological leisure area and agricultural processing zone.

Jiangxi general manager Xu Jianfeng said as at January 2021, US$40 million was spent on infrastructure development with an additional US$60 million to be invested in the next three years.

Mr Xu said on Thursday when Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry Christopher Yaluma toured the facility in Chibombo that by the end of 2021, Jiangxi MFEZ will have basic operating conditions.

"By January 2021, we have signed five memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with investors. Their investment will be US$160 million in total. Once business operations commence fully, 1,800 jobs will be created for the