Chibombo in oil deal

$2m plant will have capacity to crush 100 tonnes soya beans per day

ESTHER MSETEKA, Lusaka

MODERN Millers Limited (MML), a Zambian registered company, intends to invest about US$2.5 million in a cooking oil processing plant in Chibombo, Central Province.

The project, which falls within an agro-processing industry, will involve extraction of oil and cake from dry soya bean seed, and will also create jobs for at least 30 people in the area.

This is according to an environmental impact assessment (EIA) disclosure form submitted to the Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA) by