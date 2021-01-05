Business

Chibombo firm thinks marigold cultivation

January 5, 2021
TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka
CHENGUANG Biotech Zambia Agri-Dev Limited has set aside US$23 million to cultivate, harvest and process marigold and paprika in Chibombo, Central Province.
Marigold flowers are processed into essential oils to heal wounds, burns and rashes.
The project will include the development of 4,000 hectares of land for the growing of paprika, marigold and stevia, which is a sugar substitute that is 200 to 300 times sweeter than table sugar yet has few calories.
This is according to an environmental impact statement (EIS) report submitted by Chenguang Biotech Zambia Agri-Dev Limited to Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA) for approval for the project to start.
“We will set  up  a  number  of  high-technology  and  deep-processing  factories  to  produce  3,000  tonnes  of  capsicum red resin [processing of marigold and paprika into essential oils extract].
