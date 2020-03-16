Chibombo economic zone shaping up

CHAMBO NG’UNI, Kabwe

A MULTI-FACILITY economic zone dubbed Zambia Jiangxi Economic Cooperation Zone (JXECZ) is taking shape on what was a farmland in Chibombo district.

The infrastructure, which is part of Jiangxi United Industrial Investment Limited’s US$600 million investment in Zambia, is being developed on 2,089 hectares of land, about 88km from Lusaka and 42km from Kabwe.

The multi-facility economic zone will be the biggest Chinese investment in Central Province and is envisioned to make a positive contribution to the economy of Zambia as a whole.

The master plan of JXECZ includes an industrial cooperation park, urban commercial and residential areas, scientific and technical innovation zone, ecological leisure area, and agricultural processing zone.

“It will create a new industrial city integrating agriculture, industry, commerce and trade, logistic, services, leisure and living,” JXECZ manager Xu Jianfene explains.

“Once completed, JXECZ will become one demonstration park of international capacity cooperation between China and Zambia.”

The investment started with President Edgar Lungu’s visit to China in September 2018 where he attended the Forum for CLICK TO READ MORE