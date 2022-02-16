Chibesakunda is African Female Leader of the Year

MWAKA LENGALENGA, Lusaka

ZANACO Bank Plc chief executive officer Mukwandi Chibesakunda has jointly won the African Female Leader of the Year Award, alongside Nigeria’s Stella Fubara, who is the director of international operations at Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing.

This is according to a statement issued by Zanaco head of communications Verona Nkolola.

Mrs Nkolola said this is the first time a Zambian has been nominated and won the prestigious award.

“Mrs Chibesakunda’s award nomination was as a result of her contribution to Zambia’s economic growth through driving access to finance and governance,” she said.

She added that Mrs Chibesakunda, a seasoned banker, joins leadership figures who have been awarded in various categories.

These include Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta, who received the African Political Leader of the Year award, Botswana’s President, Mokgweetsi Masisi, who received the African Peace & Security Leader of the Year award, and Egyptian football star Mo Salah, ALM, who scooped the Young African Person of the Year award.

Mrs Chibesakunda said it was an honour to have been recognised in such a prestigious manner on behalf of the country.

“This recognition is not about me personally, but about the strength and abilities vested in every Zambian to deliver transformation wherever we may be given an opportunity to serve,” she said.

The African Female Leader of the Year Award recognises African women who have defied the odds, risen above the patriarchal systems on the continent to positively influence women to aspire for excellence in various fields, and is awarded by the United Kingdom-based African Leadership Magazine.

The Awards are a premier vote-based endorsement – a process entirely determined by Africans’ votes across the world.