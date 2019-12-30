Cherish Christian declaration

ZAMBIANS should count their blessings. One of the blessings God has bestowed upon this country is the declaration as a Christian nation.

Zambia stands tall among nations of the world as one of the few countries to be declared as a Christian nation.

In 1991, Frederick Chiluba, just after ascending to the office of Presidency, declared Zambia as a Christian nation. The Constitution of Zambia Act of 1991 was immediately amended to include the declaration.

And yesterday, December 29, marked exactly 28 years since Zambia was declared a Christian nation.

Those who were old enough at the time of the declaration will remember vividly how President Chiluba stood between the pillars of State House building and declared: “On behalf of the nation, I have now entered into a covenant with the living God and, therefore, I want to make the following declaration. I say here today that I submit myself as President to the Lordship of Jesus Christ. I likewise submit the government and the entire nation of Zambia to the Lordship of Jesus Christ. I further declare that Zambia is a Christian nation that will seek to be governed by the righteous principles of the word of God. Righteousness and justice must prevail in all levels of authority and we shall see the righteousness of God exalting Zambia. My fellow Zambians, let this message reach all civil servants in all government departments. The time of corruption and bribery is over. For too long these wicked practices have been destroying and tearing down the nation. Now the hour has come for our building up. The hour has come for our stability. Proverbs 29:4 declares: “He who is greedy for bribes tears down a nation, but by justice a king gives the country stability.”

By this declaration President Chiluba envisioned a Zambia where God would be supreme and where Christian principles such as integrity, hard work, honesty, kindness, righteousness, love, sincerity and justice would form the basis for human interactions, service delivery and government operations.

During his tenure as President, Dr Chiluba established a Religious Affairs desk at State House in a bid to entrench Christian values in Government operations and the country as a whole.

Michael Sata, just after winning the Presidency in 2011, declared that he was going to rule the country by the 10 Commandments, a stance which cheered many Christians.

It is also worth noting that the declaration of Zambia as a Christian nation has received unprecedented support under the leadership of President Edgar Lungu.

As President, Mr Lungu has worked towards upholding the declaration and entrenching Christian values. He has time and again passionately declared that Zambia will remain a Christian nation.

Zambia should be grateful to God that we have a head of State who understands that blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord – (Psalm 33:12).

In 2015, President Lungu took Zambians by surprise when he declared October 18, a National Day of Prayer, Fasting, Repentance and Reconciliation; a day set aside for the country to seek God’s intervention in its affairs.

President Lungu has also established the Ministry of Religious Affairs in a bid to strengthen collaboration between the Church and the State. This is indeed key if the Church is to offer moral guidance to national governance.

Under the leadership of President Lungu, the National House of Prayer, a sanctuary which is supposed to host national events of religious nature, is being constructed.

The past 28 years Zambia has made tremendous strides in entrenching the Christian nation declaration though much more still needs to be done.

For instance, there has been growth of the body of Christ and an increase in television and radio stations dedicated to preaching the gospel.

It is also in public domain that Zambia has stood firm against alien values which are in conflict with Christianity such as gay rights and abortion.

The declaration of Zambia has helped in providing moral and spiritual basis on which to make sensitive and complex decisions.

While much has been achieved in entrenching the declaration of Zambia as a Christian nation, there is need to ensure that prayer and devotions become part of all public events, including schools, hospitals, Parliament, Cabinet and indeed organisations.

Needless to say, the church shoulders the responsibility to ensure that Christian values are entrenched at individual, organisational and national levels for a better Zambia.