Chembo takes charge at Buildcon

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

BUILDCON owner Moses Mubanga says assistant coach Tenant Chembo will take charge during Saturday’s Confederation Cup preliminary round first leg against eSwatini side Young Buffaloes.

And Zesco United coach George Lwandamina has named new recruits Thabani Kamusoko, Umaru Kasumba and Saviour Nkonkola in the 22-man squad for Saturday's CAF Champions League preliminary round first leg against Green Mambas of eSwatini.