Chembo drops Musekwa, Sabumukama

MULWANDA LUPIYA, DIANA CHIPEPO

Ndola, Lusaka

ZESCO United interim coach Tenant Chembo has omitted Burundian midfielder Enock Sabumukama and defender Dauti Musekwa from his 18-man squad to face Asec Mimosas in Sunday’s must-win CAF Champions League first round return leg in Abidjan.

And Zanaco coach Mumamba Numba says belief and hard work will be the ‘bankers’ core in the CAF Champions League first round return leg against Mbabane Swallows in Swaziland this weekend

Zesco last Wednesday lost 1-0 to the Ivorians in the first leg at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

According to the list released by club media and public relations officer Maurice Sichone, Chembo has selected 18 players but has left behind Sabamukama and…. http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/