Chef’s Bon Appetit irresistible

ZIO MWALE, Lusaka

AS A former marketing executive for Mondo Music where she helped to build the careers of the likes of JK, Shatel and Black Muntu, Mutinta Musokotwane should know the true value of music.

She left Chisha Folotiya's Mondo Music before the record company stopped producing CDs. But she must have known how piracy was impacting on CD sales even before she left the record label for other endeavours in the corporate world.