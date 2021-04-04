CHECK WITH ADMINS

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA

Lusaka



FORMER Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) president Simataa Simataa says divisions among local football administrators have contributed to failures on the football pitch including that of qualifying for

the Africa Cup for the third consecutive time now. Simataa has urged those wielding power to shed off the attitude of ‘winner thinks it all” as this is what is killing the beautiful game locally. “For the past eight or is it 12 years or so, Zambian football has not been at peace,” he said. “A house divided against itself cannot stand. And that is how we have tragically failed to qualify for the Africa Cup for the third time. It

was sad. Also, during this same period, there has been this thing of ‘winner thinks it all’ attitude, which will not take us anywhere.” Simataa has since appealed to FAZ president Andrew Kamanga to allow

football to win by reconciling with administrators such as Blackwell Siwale, Richard Kazala, Elijah "Shenko" Chileshe as well as his predecessor Kalusha Bwalya as well as Damiano Mutale. "The last eight years-plus, there has been