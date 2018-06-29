Check hospitality industry regularly – Mwila

LUCY LUMBE, Livingstone

PATRIOTIC Front (PF) secretary-general Davies Mwila has urged the Ministry of Labour and Social Security to conduct regular checks in the hospitality industry to ensure that workers’ rights are not violated.And Mr Mwila has urged the Mineworkers Union of Zambia (MUZ) leadership and members to discuss issues affecting workers in the mining industry during the ongoing 14th quadrennial conference.

Mr Mwila said in an interview here that the PF government will endeavour to play its role to ensure that workers’ rights are protected.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/