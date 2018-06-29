Cheap imports bad for local cotton industry

ESTHER MSETEKA, Lusaka

ZAMBIA’S cotton textile industry needs urgent revamping if the price of cotton has to be lucrative, Cotton Association of Zambia (CAZ) has said.Currently, the commodity is selling between K3.20 and K4.50 per kilogramme (kg) on the local market and fetching about US$2 (about K20) per kg on the international market.

CAZ national coordinator Joseph Nkole said there is need to take advantage of the textile and clothing industry, which still remains a sector of export interest.