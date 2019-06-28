Chazanga birthed from a bar

NKOLE NKOLE, Lusaka

CHAZANGA settlement lies about seven kilometres north of the Central Business District (CBD) after the SOS Children’s Village off the Great North Road. It shares its borders with Kabanana to the east, Ngwerere to the north-east, Chipata to the south and Chibombo district to the north.

It is one of the oldest catchment areas of Lusaka.

Chazanga started mainly as rural farmlands with peasant farmers who later started selling off pieces of land to settlers.

However, Chazanga was previously considered part of Chibombo district which caused a number of challenges according to Samuel Phiri, who is the Ward Development Committee (WDC) chairperson of Mpulungu Ward 23 under which the township falls.

Chazanga was part of Chief Mungule's area, which made legalising it under the Lusaka City Council (LCC) complicated because of the existence of headmen in the township.