Chawama to float Tasila

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

PATRIOTIC Front (PF) Chawama constituency committee has endorsed Nkoloma Ward (I) councillor Tasila Mwansa as parliamentary candidate for the area in the August 12 general elections.

Incumbent Lawrence Sichalwe, who is also Minister of Chiefs and Traditional Affairs, also wants to recontest the seat he first won in 2015 through a by-election, and was re-elected the following year.

Constituency vice-chairperson Rodgers Nkole said the committee wants PF to retain the seat, hence the need to pick a stronger candidate.

Mr Nkole said this yesterday during the unveiling of a new mobilisation team for Mrs Mwansa.

"Mrs Mwansa came to Chawama as a constituency leader and she knows the suffering of people. Chawama constituency is very