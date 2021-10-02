Chato throws in towel

CHAMBO NG’UNI, Kabwe

IN THE interest of residents, losing United Party for National Development (UPND) parliamentary candidate for Bwacha Percy Chato has withdrawn his petition against Sydney Mushanga of the Patriotic Front (PF). The former Zambia Correctional Service (ZCS)commissioner general lost to Mr Mushanga, who polled 18,299 to retain the seat for a third term. Mr Chato, who filed the petition in the Kabwe High Court on August 27 this year, received 16,072 votes, with Democratic Party’s Charles Simutala getting 479, while Simon Bwalya of the Socialist Party managed 345. Mr Chato says his reasons for challenging the election of Mr Mushanga were genuine. “I think this decision is in the best interest of the people of Bwacha constituency so that the elected candidate settles down to execute his responsibilities,” Mr Chato said. He said in an interview yesterday that he had the right to petition the outcome of the results after he examined ‘things’ that transpired during campaigns and voting day.

Mr Chato claims that vehicles belonging to ZCS were used by the PF candidate during campaigns. He further alleges that a team of police officers, soldiers and officers from ZCS raided his house, which was also being used as a UPND campaign centre.

Mr Chato said before the raid, which happened on voting day, he was