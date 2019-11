ESTHER MSETEKA, Chasefu

CHASEFU Member of Parliament Gerald Zimba says over 6,000 people have been affected by hunger in the district as a result of poor harvest due to climate change.

Mr Zimba has appealed to Government to deliver more relief food to areas affected by famine.

He said the food which was delivered to the area last month was inadequate to cater for all the affected households CLICK TO READ MORE