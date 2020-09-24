Charity Shield date set

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, Lusaka

THE MTN/FAZ 2020/2021 Super League is scheduled to start in the last week of October while the season opening Samuel ‘Zoom’ Ndhlovu Charity Shield is tentatively set for October 24.

Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) vice-president Rix Mweemba said in an interview yesterday that Football House has resolved to have the league start as soon as possible.

“So, on October 24, which is also my birthday, we will see Super Division champions Nkana taking on Indeni in a Charity Shield. This will mark the start of the 2020/2021 season,” Mweemba said.

Indeni won promotion to the Super Division as champions with Young Green Eagles, Prison Leopards and Kitwe United as the other teams promoted alongside them, while Mufulira Wanderers, Kabwe Youth Soccer Academy (KYSA), Nakambala Leopards and Kansanshi Dynamos dropped to National Division One after the two leagues ended prematurely at Week 27.

Mweemba said the fixtures for the 2020/2021 season will be approved by the FAZ executive committee