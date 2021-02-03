Charges should be watertight

SOCIAL media is awash with allegations of corruption purportedly committed by public officers.

Most of such ‘suspects’ are tried and convicted on these same platforms which are notorious for fake news.

It is partly because of such situations that President Edgar Lungu has demanded that agencies charged with investigating alleged cases of corruption and abuse of office up their game.

This is for the attention of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) and the Zambia Police Service.

The manner in which some social media allegations are packaged would convince even the most sceptical of persons to believe that indeed a crime has been committed.

Perhaps even an innocent person would begin to believe that he probably committed a crime.

This is where the institutions responsible for investigating corruption and similar vices must use their expertise to put to rest any allegations – by either prosecuting the cases (successfully) or dismissing them as unsubstantiated.

The President is in an unenvious position. It is a catch-22 situation in which, as he has said, he would suspend or sack a public officer to facilitate investigations on supposedly firm allegations.

Months later, the matter would fall away. The suspect would be cleared of the allegations but a lot of damage would have been done. Some of this damage on the individual’s credibility would be irreparable.

The public would have also lost in that the services of such a person would not be rendered. Although that person would be replaced, the disruption of activities is unhealthy for public service.

One can’t then blame the President for taking time in making decisions against some officials accused of corruption. As it were, Government has lost a lot of credible and hard-working individuals in the civil service and ministerial positions on account of allegations which ultimately turn out to be unsubstantiated.

This, though, does not mean that all public service workers are clean. There are some who have sticky fingers and these must be dealt with accordingly.

The institutions given this task of investigating and prosecuting should, as the President says, up their game.

The message is clear. It is unambiguous. For avoidance of doubt, the message is that investigations must be so thorough that when matters go to court, not even the most astute of defence lawyers would get their clients off the hook.

The success of the prosecutors is measured by how many cases they get convictions for, not the number of cases they bring before the judges.

It would be another matter if the probe teams say their operations are hindered one way or another, hence unsatisfactory outcomes in some cases.

The President is clear on this too in saying that “…we have allowed the institutions charged with the responsibility of investigating each and every allegation of misconduct or corruption to investigate without hindrance”.

The challenge is, therefore, for ACC, DEC and the Police to prove their worth in investigations against some of the permanent secretaries who have had their services terminated.

Time is of the essence, though. Of course investigations often take a long time and must be airtight to secure a conviction, but surely there must be some credible evidence and witnesses to help secure the cases.

If the pointers are that these cases also fall in the social media court, then they must be cleared without a waste of time and resources.

These investigations should not be restricted to senior government officials. They should be extended to any other person who may be involved, directly or indirectly, in corruption.

As ACC itself often informs the public, corruption often involves one who offers a bribe, for instance, and one who accepts it. So let’s have those offering the bribes be taken to task too.

Corruption is a cancer because it retards development due to inflated prices of goods and services as well as the provision of poor quality services. It also discourages the spirit of hard work and honesty by civil servants.

Another downside is that corruption does not only adversely affect the fair distribution of public resources and opportunities, but also breeds laziness as people seek quick routes to getting rich or jobs or indeed promotions.

This should also be a message for the newly appointed permanent secretaries. These are hot seats that call for the highest levels of professionalism and integrity. As controlling officers, there are many eyes watching their every deed.

This should, however, not worry them if they continue being upright persons. Let them concentrate on the tasks for which they have been appointed.