Charges hit cross border – traders hard

BENEDICT TEMBO, Kazungula

THE high cost of transportation threatens to reverse the gains made in cross-border trade between Zambia and Botswana.

The emergence of COVID-19 has also compounded the situation.

Wakonyambo Maswau, a cross- border trader in Kazungula district, of Southern Province, was excited when the Kazungula Bridge was commissioned last year because it gave her hope of improved business.

Nine months down the line, Ms Maswau, who shuttled between Kazungula and Francistown in neighbouring Botswana, is disappointed with the outcome of things.

From crossing into the border town of Kasane in Botswana almost free of charge, she now has to part away with K100 when acrossing the border.

This has been compounded by outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease, which has further raised the cost of doing business.

Before the outbreak of COVID-19 in December 2019, cross-border traders didn’t require a lot of capital to order goods from Botswana and South Africa.

Ms Maswau needed just about K5 for the ferry, and on most occasions, passengers were not even charged.

Only motorists whose vehicles were being ferried by pontoon paid.

Instead, they paid about K5 tax to cross into Botswana, where they boarded an evening bus to Francistown, and arriving in the morning for shopping.

They would later board an evening shuttle which arrived in Kasane in the morning to proceed to Kazungula to board the ferry.

However, COVID-19 has brought new dimensions to cross-border trade due to the requirement of taking a COVID-19 test at K1,000 per person.

This, besides the K100 taxi fare to cross into Botswana, has significantly raised the cost of doing business.

Ms Maswau says K1,000 was capital for some traders and with business at its lowest ebb, most cross-border traders have abandoned buying from