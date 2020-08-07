Chaos after chaos

DIANA CHIPEPO,

MATHEWS KABAMBA

Lusaka, Kitwe

THE chaos that has characterised the Super Division since returning to action continued yesterday with Nkana being denied the league title minutes before they were due to receive the trophy at Arthur Davis Stadium in

Kitwe.

Forest Rangers, whose win over NAPSA Stars could have handed the title to Nkana, had appealed the decision by the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) to award three points to Zanaco over their unplayed Week 23 game.

With Nkana already celebrating their 13th title, news filtered through that Forest’s appeal had been successful.

Forest only received the appeals ruling late evening yesterday.

According to the letter signed by FAZ general secretary Adrian Kashala, the appeals committee sat on Wednesday and upheld the arguments Forest raised.

“Your appeal is upheld and the decision of the disciplinary committee is set aside,” Kashala said. “Therefore, the game between yourselves and Zanaco

Football Club must be replayed [on Sunday] and the result of the match be taken into account when the final league standings are compiled. The association will contact you to advise when the game will be played.”

The FAZ disciplinary committee awarded Zanaco three points after Forest failed to show up for the game at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium following the COVID-19 positive cases the team reported a day before the game while

Zanaco did not have their results. CLICK TO READ MORE