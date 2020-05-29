Changing times reform Walale

NKOLE MULAMBIA

Luanshya

WALALE, Luanshya’s little-known township, once gained recognition during the UNIP era for its notorious murders by a family that was allegedly killing people and burying them at their house.

In the early1980s, the story of the ritual killings in Walale spread far and wide and attracted the attention of the then President, Kenneth Kaunda, who visited the township.

In an interview, Twashuka councillor Mulenga Chakulya says the family in question was running a shebeen, and under the cover of darkness and loud music, they would waylay intoxicated patrons and strangle them.

As alcohol was being served at the shebeen under the ambience of traditional music by live drummers, some patrons would disappear and not be seen again by their relatives.

Mr Chakulya says it was believed that the family in question was killing their clients for juju purposes.

“They were arrested, tried in court and jailed. I am not sure just how long they were jailed,” Mr Chakulya narrates.

Walale, christened as Twashuka, is now a peaceful and generally crime-free township, located 15km from the Luanshya central business district.