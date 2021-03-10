Changing face of Mwinilunga

BUTTYSON KANDIMBA, Mwinilunga

MWINILUNGA District, of North-Western Province, has for many years lagged in development despite being endowed with abundant natural resources.

Apart from discovery of gold in the district in recent years, Mwinilunga is also endowed with timber, fertile land, beautiful plains and water bodies which have not been fully exploited.

Mwinilunga has been yearning for investments in various sectors over the past years but the district could not attract investors to exploit the natural resources due to various factors such as erratic supply of electricity and lack of a good road network, among other challenges, resulting in under-development of the area.

However, since the Patriotic Front (PF) came into power, Mwinilunga has seen massive transformation in various sectors despite the district being regarded as an opposition stronghold.

In the spirit of taking development to all parts of Zambia without leaving anyone behind, the PF government has been implementing a number of infrastructure development projects in various sectors of Mwinilunga with the purpose of uplifting the living standards of the people.

For instance, in 2019, President Edgar Lungu commissioned a solar power plant in Chief Chibwika's area which is