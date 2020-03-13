Changing face of Chifubu

NKOLE MULAMBIA, Ndola

CHIFUBU started as a small settlement in the 1950s when a small group of settlers set camp in a complete forest when Northern Rhodesia, present day Zambia, was under British rule.

Early settlers say the township is believed to have been named after Chifubu stream, a tributary of Kafubu River, which meanders through the township.

Others claim it was named after the hippos that had made both Kafubu River and Chifubu stream their home.

Legend has it that the water bodies provided a safe haven for hippos because the area was a forest reserve which was endowed with wildlife.

A Chifubu resident, John Kabengele, 87, says the two water bodies used to have high water levels in the 1950s and 1960s which supported hippo habitation.

Mr Kabengele, however, says the water levels in Chifubu stream have significantly fallen due to climate change and other environmental factors.