Changing drug narrative in Chibolya

FROM outside, the building where Njobvu Community Centre operates from in Chibolya Township looks abandoned.Located in the middle of the township and surrounded by a cluster of structures, the centre could be mistaken for a hovel harbouring criminal activities.Yet it is in this desolate, looking building where reformed drug addicts come to get involved in sports activities and other life-changing programmes. Once the gates open, the centre reveals a picture of hope as children from different homes within the community engage in various activities.In one corner a group of boys aged

between 10 and 26 were found doing acrobatics while in another young girls were playing netball. Other young people were seen in a circle cheering up their friends.This is what goes on at the centre every Monday, Tuesday and Friday afternoon.Among other activities offered at the drama.On one Friday, the Sunday Mail visited the centre and found it alive with activity.Mathews Nawa, one of the instructors of Karate, said the centre has helped him to become productive. "I used to smoke marijuana with my friends because I was idle. I completed secondary school in 2012 but I have been seating at home due to lack of finances to go to college," he said.He was introduced to smoking by his friends who used to be found at one dumpsite known as 'pachishala'.Mathews remembers how he would link up with his friends at the dumpsite in the evenings to smoke marijuana."I did not smoke for a long period of time though because my other friend Clement introduced me to Njobvu Community Centre.I joined the martial arts class. It was at this point that my life was transformed,"he said.Mathews said he was now busy as he spends most of his time training others in martial arts.He takes advantage