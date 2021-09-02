Changed Parley takes shape

STEVEN MVULA, Parliament

IT IS official now – Emmanuel “Jay Jay” Banda is an Honourable. Parliament yesterday started taking shape with 83 members being sworn according to alphabetical order on their family names. Vice-President W.K Mutale-Nalumango, who is returning to the House as Leader of Government Business after a 10-year absence having previously served as Deputy Speaker, was the first to take oath before Clerk of the National Assembly Cecilia Mbewe. During her previous stint, Mrs Nalumango was representing the Movement for Multi-party Democracy (MMD), which for the first time in 20 years, will not have representation in Parliament. It is a much-changed Parliament with the United Party for National Development (UPND), which ousted the Patriotic Front (PF) in the August 12 general election, now the largest party in Parliament. The party, founded in 1998 with Emmanuel Hachipuka going on to be its first Member of Parliament after winning the Mbabala seat in a by-election, now has 82 members, representing 52 percent of the members. The PF now has CLICK TO READ MORE