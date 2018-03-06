‘Change way you view African agriculture’

KABANDA CHULU, Lusaka

AFRICAN Development Bank (AfDB) president Akinwumi Adesina has urged the United States (US) private sector to change the way it views African agriculture and start investing in the sector whose market value is estimated at US$ 1 trillion by 2030.

Addressing the United States Department of Agriculture 94th agriculture outlook forum, whose theme is ‘The Roots of Prosperity’ in Virginia, US, Dr Adesina urged Americans to support African agriculture as a business.

“I do not seek aid for Africa. I seek investments in Africa. For too long, agriculture has been associated with what I call the three Ps – pain, penury, and poverty.

“The fact though is that agriculture is a huge wealth-creating sector that is primed to… http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/