Change prayer day to Dec 29 – Nevers

STEVEN MVULA, MWILA NTAMBI

Lusaka, Kitwe

NEVERS Mumba, the former tele-evangelist-cum-politician, has proposed that the National Day of Prayer be moved from October 18 to December 29 to coincide with the day on which second President Fredrick Chiluba declared Zambia a Christian nation.

Dr Chiluba, who served as President from 1991 to 2001, declared Zambia a Christian nation during his first year in office. The declaration has since been retained in the Zambian constitution despite some opposing views even among some Christian organisations.

But Dr Mumba, a former Vice-President who rose to prominence through his ‘Zambia Shall Be Saved’ television programme in the 1990s, wants President Hakainde Hichilema to move the National Day of Prayer to December 29, which he says has been overshadowed by October 18.

“This will enable Zambians to fast and pray, and equally acknowledge this important day without fail,” he said. “The October prayers have hijacked the declaration, which is a very unfortunate situation.”

Sixth President Edgar Lungu declared October 18 as a National Day of Prayer, Fasting, Repentance and Reconciliation through