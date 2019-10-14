Change in sight for Nsama

FRANCIS LUNGU, Nsama

IT IS bumpy, rocky, and dusty, covering a lengthy 260km stretch which is quite unpleasant to move on, whether on foot, a bicycle or motor vehicle.

This is the state in which the gravel Mporokoso-Nsama-Kaputa road in Northern Province is in. The road was last rehabilitated in 1981.

In the current state of the road, it takes about two hours of driving over the 68km stretch between Mporokoso and Nsama districts, one of the government drivers in the area said.

Covering the full stretch of 260km between Mporokoso and Kaputa districts takes about eight hours on the Mporokoso-Nsama-Kaputa road.

Nonetheless, the time spent on the road is expected to reduce by half when the road is fully rehabilitated.

The movement of goods and services as well as that of the people on the Mporokoso-Nsama-Kaputa road is heavily inhibited, a situation that slows down social and