Change expenditure patterns

AS EACH day passes by, it becomes more evident that the economic hardships that the COVID-19 pandemic has offloaded call for a paradigm shift in the way people carry on with their lives.

It cannot be business as usual. People need to study and understand the circumstances they are living in and adjust accordingly.

COVID-19 has no doubt put mankind in an involuntary school where lessons must be drawn and implemented.

It is an established fact that COVID-19 has affected productivity and income at individual, organisational, national and international levels.

Many individuals and businesses have had their revenues either reduced or lost altogether.

Many people are financially strained and the future is uncertain.

As long as the pandemic persists, the economic situation of individuals, families and countries is likely to deteriorate further – unless they adapt to the new normal.

At the expense of sounding like prophets of doom, if the pandemic is not contained soon, it is likely that more companies will fold up and more people will be stripped of their livelihoods, again, unless they change their ways of managing their situations.

Going by how stubborn this pandemic has proved to be, people are better off living in that reality now to avoid further repercussions.

As it were, World Health Organisation experts say COVID-19 may never go away. Like HIV, it could be endemic; a disease the world has to live with.

Due to the uncertainty of the situation, especially that the number of cases keeps on rising, people need to ponder on how they would survive in a likely event that they lost their businesses or jobs.

This is why Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya is advising Zambians to develop a culture of saving money for the future and avoid unnecessary expenses, especially on beer, wigs and other luxurious commodities as the country battles coronavirus.

COVID-19 has delivered great lessons on the need to save for the rainy day at individual, family, organisational and national levels.

Most importantly, the pandemic is calling for readjustment in the way people spend their money.

Times are tough and they require tough decisions.

As advised by the minister, this is not time to be careless with any income that comes into one’s hands.

People need to be prudent in the way they spend, knowing very well that the future is uncertain.

The rate at which the pandemic is ravaging, even those businesses that have staggered on may lose the stamina to carry on.

This means more people losing jobs and income. In view of these uncertainties it is unwise for anyone to continue spending on non-essential commodities.

People need to guard their money jealously because it is not known when things will get back to normal. Even when the pandemic is over, it will take long before the full economic recovery can be achieved.

Whichever way one looks at it, the days ahead are not promising an easy ride.

The people that will pull through are those that have adjusted accordingly and set aside enough in reserves.

Similarly, even today, the people that are still able to survive after losing jobs and businesses are those who learnt the good habit of saving way before.

For now it is imperative for anyone with a bit of money to restrict expenditure to essentials.

This is not time to lavish oneself with expensive clothes, hair and accessories.

It is also not the right time for people to engage in non-income-generating projects, for instance furnishing a house or any other such activities.

People need to hold on to whatever money they have now as much as they can because prevailing circumstances indicate that they will need it more in the near future.

Things are likely to become tougher and money more scarce and hard to come by.

For those who still have an income, this is time to prepare for harder times. Those expensive clothes, wigs and even beer are not a matter of life and death. They can be ignored for now until things get better again. This is a call not only to live within but below one’s means.