Change brand, MAZ urges mealie-meal consumers

PRISCILLA MWILA, MWILA NTAMBI, Lusaka, Kitwe

PEOPLE should buy other brands of mealie-meal if their preferred ones have been hiked beyond their spending capacity.

Millers Association of Zambia (MAZ) president Andrew Chintala says while prices of the commodity have been hiked by between K4 and K5, some brands have tripled the amount.

Mr Chintala said some milling companies have over the years built a household name, hence their products are sold at higher prices.

“We need to understand that mealie-meal prices have to go up a bit, especially after fuel prices were hiked.

“But, also, let us understand that some brands have become household names now and no matter how low the price can be, that particular brand will always be on the higher [side] than others,” Mr Chintala said.

A 25-kilogramme bag of mealie-meal is now fetching between K130 and K140 in most chain stores