Chanda takes dig at false, malicious story

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

STATE House has described as false and malicious a story in the News Diggers alleging that President Edgar Lungu went on a boat cruise, safari walking, dinner dance and lavish shopping while in New York in 2015.

Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda told journalists yesterday that Cabinet Office has since instituted an inquiry into a transaction statement from Zanaco which News Diggers made reference to.

"The story in News Diggers is grossly inaccurate. It is based on an illegally obtained bank statement and possibly a doctored one because the bank has denied giving it out.