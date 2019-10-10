Chanda lectures MP on relief food

NANCY SIAME, Kaoma
THE Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) will continue distributing relief food to hunger-stricken areas with or without by-elections.
DMMU national coordinator Chanda Kabwe told journalists yesterday that Government will not allow people to starve by not delivering food because of elections or any other circumstance.
“We are a national programme which works whether there is a by-election or not CLICK HERE TO READ MORE
