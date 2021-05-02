Chanda engages firm over miners’ welfare

MARY PHIRI

Ndola

LUANSHYA Mayor Nathan Chanda has engaged JCHX Mining Construction Limited at Baluba Mine on the Copperbelt Province to offer workers long-term contracts and salary increments.

Mr Chanda said the one-year contracts that miners are placed on were not enough for job security and planning.

Mr Chanda said this when he visited JCHX Mining Construction Limited at Baluba Mine on Friday.

He said the mining firm should consider giving the miners more than a one year contract because the main company, CNMC Luanshya Copper Mines, gives contractors more than one year business contracts.