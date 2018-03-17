Chanda Chimba III’s ‘Music Box’

BALLAD ZULU, Lusaka

THE legacy of veteran journalist Chanda Chimba III who passed away last week is controversial primarily due to his “Stand Up Zambia” programmes which were featured in the run up to the 2011 Zambian general elections.

The aftermath of the “Stand Up Zambia” programmes was very problematic to Chanda and it included a court conviction and vilification by many in Zambia. The purpose of today’s article is not to discuss this controversial side. There are many other forums that are already doing that. The purpose of today’s article is to put on record a part of Chanda Chimba’s life, that if not mentioned, may be forgotten to posterity. This is the part that Chanda Chimba played in Zambian music.

Chanda Chimba’s role in music actually starts with the end of the role of another television personality, Timmy Mvula. Timmy Mvula worked tirelessly with very little material reward to showcase Zambian music on Zambian television.

Among the programmes Timmy Mvula produced was “Band Stand” in the 70s when on what was then the Zambia Broadcasting Services (ZBS). In the 80s, he introduced “Time for Music”, a programme he produced until his passing in the early 90s on the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) network.

Timmy’s “This is My Song” on radio was an extremely popular programme, which most of us growing up in the 80s and 90s remember fondly. The signature tune “Pilot of the Airwaves” song by Charlie Dore brings a tear to some of as we remember that beautiful programme.

Timmy Mvula was an absolute doyen of Zambian music and in fact Timmy Mvula discovered many including me musically.

After Timmy Mvula’s passing, there was a void on Zambian television. Chanda Chimba III came with a response with his “Music Box” programme. The programme was actually a very different from “Time for Music”.

The main delivery for “Time for Music” was that we were all performing in the studio. The programme featured mostly musicians performing in the ZNBC studios live or miming to their songs.

But Chanda Chimba III was a very inventive person and he absolutely loathed being a copycat or resting on someone else’s laurels. With what he called “funky finger” he changed the delivery of Zambian music on his “Music Box” programme.

He decided that the programme was going to feature “music videos”. Slideshare defines a music video as “a short film that integrates a song with imagery, and produced for promotional or artistic purposes. Modern music videos are primarily made and used as a marketing device intended to promote the sale of music recordings.”

However, Zambian music videos did not exist so they had to be made. Chanda Chimba III decided to make them. I did not think it was possible but Chanda convinced me that it could be done.

I asked how we would make sure the sound on set synchronised when we are editing and he introduced me to a tape player that was extremely accurate with time whose name escapes me at the time of writing this article.

But we sat down and did the script, went to the sites to shoot and arguably Zambia’s first music video “Activities” featuring Chanda “Maximo” Mwale was made and it featured on “Music Box” in 1994. Chanda also introduced the use of Chroma key Green Studio editing. This basically allows two images to be fused. It is extremely common now but it was not common then. He did a number of music videos in the studio using this technique.

Many Zambian musicians benefitted from the “funky fingers” of Chanda Chimba. Unfortunately or perhaps fortunately, to his personal fortunes, he left ZNBC to run a successful private broadcasting practice and his contribution to music ceased. MHSRIP.