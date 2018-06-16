Chance to extend lead

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

ONLY points already in the bag count, and with Green Buffaloes not playing until tomorrow, Zesco United have a perfect chance to open a four-point lead at the summit of the Super Division even if it is just overnight.In the event that they beat Nchanga Rangers, they will be hoping that Power Dynamos travel well when they visit Buffaloes in the capital city tomorrow.

While focus will admittedly be at Nchanga Stadium, where Zesco will engage Rangers, there is also an intriguing match in Kabwe – a first derby between KYSA and Kabwe Warriors.