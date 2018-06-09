Chance to even titles

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

AFTER losing 3-1 to Zimbabwe in last year’s Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) Senior Challenge Cup final, Zambia have a perfect opportunity to make up for that today when they meet the same opponents in the final of the same competition.That loss made Zimbabwe the most successful team in the history of the regional tournament with five titles.

The Chipolopolo are joint-second with South Africa on four titles each.

Today’s final therefore at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, South Africa, gives the Chipolopolo the ideal chance to even matters.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/