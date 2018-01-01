CHAN: Prepare adequately

Dear editor,

ZAMBIA is one of the teams that will be participating in the Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) football tournament to be hosted by Morocco starting from January 12 to February 4, 2018.

The Wedson Nyirenda-tutored side is in Group B alongside Ivory Coast, Namibia and Swaziland.

In modern football, there are no underdogs, hence the need for the Chipolopolo to prepare adequately by working hard, being disciplined and, above all, being resilient,

There is need for Chipolopolo technical bench to select players on merit and also to play quality friendly matches.

Go Zambia and conquer. Through teamwork and focus, victory is certain.

ELEMIYA PHIRI