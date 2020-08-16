CHAN preparations should start now

WITH the African Nations Championship (CHAN) scheduled to start in January next year, time to begin preparations is now.

August is almost gone and soon it will be September, then October.

January 2021 may seem to be very far but in the actual sense, it is very near and Chipolopolo coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojević must get in full swing as soon as possible.

We know of course we have a challenge of the coronavirus pandemic, which is likely to affect a lot of things, including national team preparations, but we have been told that we have to adapt to the new normal.

The national team must start those weekly camps to help the technical team to start knowing the players.

It is an undeniable fact that Micho has not spent much time with the players from the time he came to Zambia. Therefore, it is important that he starts assessing them now.

From the time COVID-19 interrupted football and many other activities in the country, some players were never active and it might take a bit of time for them to get to their full fitness.

Micho will be more like starting on a new page having not seen most of the players and the earlier they start preparations for CHAN, the better for everyone.

It takes time for the players to know each other very well and it will not help the country to go to Cameroon with a team which is not well prepared.

CHAN is a big tournament and we should expect tough competition there. Therefore, the need to start preparations early cannot be over-emphasised.

Securing an international friendly match would be good but it may not be easy, going by what is obtaining in these days of COVID-19.

This is why it is important to concentrate on local preparations. The idea is to do the best within the difficult situation.

All things being equal, Micho and his men must go into camp starting next week.

In fact, it will be good to fully ultilise this break between now and October because most of the players are free.

If everything goes well, the 2020/2021 season should get under way by October, meaning players will not be very busy and the national team technical bench should take advantage of that.

I know our league had to close prematurely due to challenges that clubs faced in meeting the guidelines that were provided by FAZ and Government, but I think managing 30 players in camp should not be a big deal.

FAZ can manage to have 30 players tested for COVID-19 before sending them into camp and then isolate them for the duration of the training.

Let us hurry and send the team into camp if we are to expect them to bring good results because in football, chancing does not work. You perform according to how you prepare.

