CHAN knocked out

CHISHIMBA BWALYA, Lusaka

WHILE a number of sports events were being cancelled, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) left it rather late before making a decision on the fate of the African Nations Championship (CHAN), which was due to run from April 4 to 25 in Cameroon.

But with recommendations becoming rules in the wake of the coronavirus being declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO) for many countries, there was only one way out for the CHAN – a tournament largely meant for home-based players – and that was to cancel it.