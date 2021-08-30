Champ Gomes takes Sarago Championship

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, Lusaka

REIGNING national rally champion Leroy Gomes yesterday won the third round of Sarago Championship after seeing off competition from his main challenger Farook Ticklay who led the first five stages as seven drivers failed to finish the race held in Lusaka West.

Ticklay, who was headed for victory, was forced to pull out of the race in the seventh round after his Subaru Impreza developed a broken shock.

This gave Gomes an upper hand as he went on to win the race with a time of 1:38:00.

In second position in Class A was Gomes’ younger brother Kleevan who timed 1:42:31 hours.

Gomes described the event as competitive.

While excited to have won the race, he was saddened that Ticklay could not finish the race.

“Enough respect to my competitor as he had the best race though the car disappointed him,” Gomes said. “I feel bad for Ticklay but CLICK TO READ MORE