Chambishi Copper Smelter talks VAT refund

MWILA NTAMBI, Kitwe

CHAMBISHI Copper Smelter (CCS) says Government’s delay to pay K1.8 billion in Value Added Tax (VAT) refunds has constrained the company’s cash flow.

And Minister of Finance Bwalya Ng’andu said Government will do its best to pay VAT refunds to the company because it understands the impact that non-payment can pose on operations.

Speaking when a delegation of Cabinet ministers and government technocrats visited the plant on Thursday, CCS director Wei Fan said delays in VAT refunds have affected operations of the organisation.

He said with coronavirus slowing down the wheels of many industries, CCS has been experiencing cash flow challenges