HENRY SINYANGWE, Kasama

CHAMBESHI Water Supply and Sanitation (CWSS) and Green Horizon of Israel have signed an agreement to construct a US$1million water-bottling company in Kasama.

The company is expected to provide 500 direct and 1,000 indirect jobs. CWSS board chairman Gabriel Kaunda said the project is a culmination of the investment exposition that was held in Northern Province last year in November.