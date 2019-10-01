Chambeshi targets top-3 finish

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

WITH a day before the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) conducts the Egypt Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations draws, Zambia coach Beston Chambeshi says the target is to finish in the top three and qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Chambeshi said in an interview from Kitwe yesterday that all the eight teams that have qualified for the continental showpiece deserve it and that Zambia will prepare adequately for the challenge.

The draws will be conducted tomorrow in Cairo.