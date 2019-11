DIANA CHIPEPO, Cairo, Egypt

COACH Beston Chambeshi will have to probably find something soothing to say to goalkeeper Mangani Banda after singling him out publicly for blame following the under-23 team’s loss to Nigeria in Tuesday’s Group B match.

Banda may probably feel the criticism is unjustified as he was not offered much protection by the defence except for the third goal.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/